Comparing Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webuy Global and Suburban Propane Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.43 billion 0.84 $123.75 million $1.69 11.08

Profitability

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Webuy Global.

This table compares Webuy Global and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners 8.02% 18.91% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Webuy Global and Suburban Propane Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Suburban Propane Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Webuy Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. It also engages in the wholesale distribution of propane to industrial end users. Its Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use in primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the Midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

