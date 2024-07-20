Comparing Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) & Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blink Charging and Massimo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $155.50 million 2.03 -$203.69 million ($2.86) -1.09 Massimo Group $115.04 million 1.47 $10.41 million N/A N/A

Massimo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blink Charging.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 4 0 2.57 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blink Charging and Massimo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blink Charging currently has a consensus price target of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -122.09% -25.12% -16.97% Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blink Charging beats Massimo Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.