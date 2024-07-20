Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFG opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.