Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CFG opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $41.94.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
