Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 8,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 76,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of C$24.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.05.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

