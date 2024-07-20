Chromia 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.99 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $222.54 million and $6.99 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 832,405,627 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

