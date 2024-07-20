China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Further Reading
