CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $121.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90. CGI has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CGI by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in CGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 221,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

