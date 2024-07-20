CCLA Investment Management Acquires 17,080 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 575.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.69. 7,398,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,419. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $372.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

