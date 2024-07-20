CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $98.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.98.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

