Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $350.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.54.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $269.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.25 and a 200-day moving average of $248.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

