Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

CGI stock opened at C$38.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.77. Canadian General Investments has a 12 month low of C$32.49 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$803.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Canadian General Investments

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.