Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $103.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Camtek Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. Camtek has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

