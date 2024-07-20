Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$64.05 on Monday. Cameco has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$76.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Insiders have sold a total of 204,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,885 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

