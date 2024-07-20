Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.86 and last traded at C$8.85. Approximately 5,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 23,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.98.

Get Brompton Split Banc alerts:

Insider Activity at Brompton Split Banc

In other Brompton Split Banc news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.08, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Insiders have sold 74,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,534 over the last three months.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.