Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.12. 1,290,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.75. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

