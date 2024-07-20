Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRK traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.78. 6,835,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

