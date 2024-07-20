Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.50.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NOW traded up $12.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $751.20. 1,187,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $740.55 and its 200-day moving average is $747.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

