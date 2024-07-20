Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 294,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,556. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at $39,510,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,170 shares of company stock worth $12,824,841. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

