Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.
Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.
