Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,980.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,967.25 on Thursday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,882.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,672.49. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in Booking by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

