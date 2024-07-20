BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.36 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,317 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.