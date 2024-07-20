BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.88.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

