BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 231.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after buying an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

