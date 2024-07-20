BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 211,936 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,936 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 132,991 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO opened at $4.47 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.