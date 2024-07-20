Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

