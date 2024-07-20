Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.65. 600,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

