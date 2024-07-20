Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 6,912 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 8,563,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

