Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 896,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,761 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of Chewy worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after buying an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,825 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 678,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Chewy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 3,397,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,958,422. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

