Blair William & Co. IL Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period.

PAVE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 627,107 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

