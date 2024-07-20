Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.92. The company had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,923. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $184.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

