Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.41

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

