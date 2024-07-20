Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

