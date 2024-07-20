BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.95 and last traded at C$23.97. Approximately 263,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 231,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.68.
BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.91.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.