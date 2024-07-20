BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.95 and last traded at C$23.97. Approximately 263,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 231,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.91.

