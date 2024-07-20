Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 5,592,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,247. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.