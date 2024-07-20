Barclays Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $16.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

RIVN opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

