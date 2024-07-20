Barclays Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $68.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.07.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

