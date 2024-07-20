Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 24,230 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $6.15 on Friday, reaching $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

