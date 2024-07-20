Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.09% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X China Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,770. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $226.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.