Banco Santander S.A. Invests $470,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. 3,485,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

