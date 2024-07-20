Banco Santander S.A. Invests $116,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

SBSW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.44. 3,076,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.