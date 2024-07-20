Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 348.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,315,380 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 52,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,454,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 288,728 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,660,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

