Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.23. 12,362,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,928,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
