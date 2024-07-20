Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 634,244 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 294,590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

