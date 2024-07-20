Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 7,742 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

USFD stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 1,268,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,628. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.