Banco Santander S.A. Buys 95,865 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,865 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,910,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,794,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

