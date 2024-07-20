Banco Santander S.A. Buys 14 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Equinix by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.38.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $786.82. The company had a trading volume of 234,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $771.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

