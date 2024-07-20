Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

MAR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.91. 1,342,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,104. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.21.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

