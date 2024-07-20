Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.