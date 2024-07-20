Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.23. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.