Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.75.

Shares of BMI opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.83. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

