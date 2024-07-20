Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.06.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

BDGI opened at C$36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$30.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In other news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.